Obituary: Elaine June Brown

Elaine June Brown passed away in the care of Peace Hospice on September 15, 2022.
Elaine June Brown passed away in the care of Peace Hospice on September 15, 2022. She was born in Rolette County, ND on April 19,1928, to Swan and Johanna (Jenson) Olson.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Vellane Brown (Darwen) Hennings; granddaughter, Johanna; great-granddaughter, Vallana; sisters, Joyce Burgess, Marjorie Meder, and Joanne (John) Witt; and numerous nephews and nieces.

