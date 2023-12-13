Obituary: Elaine Wilma Steiger

Elaine Wilma Steiger went into eternal rest at the age of 87. She was living happily and comfortably at the Renaissance Senior Care in Great Falls, MT. After a brief hospitalization, she was taken to Peace Hospice and passed on from there on December 9, 2023. Elaine was born on July 16, 1936, in Bluegrass, North Dakota to William and Elsie Bickel. Behind her were twelve more siblings, which she took great pride in helping her parents raise. She worked on the family farm which sustained their lives. She received her education there and eventually moved to Bismarck, ND.

She met Emil Steiger there and they married on June 30, 1958. They would move on to live the rest of their lives in Great Falls and travel to the Blackfeet Reservation to adopt their daughter, Janet Marie. In later years, they also adopted their great-grandson, Micah Thomas, who they loved and took great pride in.

Elaine worked in food services. She began at the College of Great Falls in the kitchen and later followed her mother Elsie's footsteps to the Deaconess Hospital where she worked until retirement. In her time there, she gained many good friends and loved them all. She loved her church family at Calvary Baptist Indian Church with many dear friends there as well. She volunteered in the nursery, loving on the babies and giving service where she could there - this was one of her greatest joys!

She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Rolland) Nielsen of Great Falls; grandsons, Christopher (March) Steiger, George Miller Jr, Jade (Stevie) LaBoucane, Devon LaBoucane; and granddaughter, Renee (Trevor) Miller all of Great Falls. Six great grandchildren, Micah (Kendall) Steiger, Peyton Perucca, Brystol Perucca, Taylor LaBoucane of Vancouver, Washington. Adrienne LaBoucane, Haydn LaBoucane; and finally, two great-great-granddaughters, Helena Steiger, and Lainee Steiger, all of Great Falls.

