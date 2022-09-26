Obituary: Eleanor F. (Vanatta) McKamey

Eleanor F. (Vanatta) McKamey passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022, in Missoula. She was 100 years old. Eleanor was born on July 8, 1922, to Dr. Frank C. and Ella Vanatta. She grew up in Cascade, Montana.

After graduating from Cascade High School in 1940 and Montana State College in Bozeman in 1944, she joined the Navy WAVES. She taught courses in the Wave Hospital Corps School during World War II as well as service as a nurse’s aide.

After the war, Eleanor taught English and Spanish at Great Falls High School until she married Earl McKamey on October 1, 1947. She lived in her home on the McKamey ranch for over 70 years.

She loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, hiking, and riding around the ranch with Earl. Eleanor was a faithful caregiver sharing the care of her father with her brother and wife, Franklin and Dorothy Vanatta. She cared for her husband, Earl, for almost 10 years. She loved her family and looked forward to their visits. She especially enjoyed her 100th birthday celebration surrounded by most of her family.