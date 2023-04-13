Obituary: Eleanore "Lee" (Schulz) Boumans

Eleanore Gertrude Schulz, known as Lee, was born December 23, 1930. She joined a happy, busy family in NW Minnesota, close to Euclid.

Her marriage in 1948 to Sam Lee gave birth to four children—LaVaun, Gordon, Leslie and Kathy. The young family remained adventuresome, with moves to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and then to Great Falls, Montana. She was a consummate cook, and she often made a living cooking. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of animals.

As her children graduated from high school and moved away, adventure took the reins once more. Remaining connected to her family and active in her church, Lee had numerous abodes: DeBolt, Alberta, Canada; Fort Benton, Montana; Valier, Montana; and even Anchorage, Alaska for a while. Still, she called Great Falls home.

She blossomed with her ten grandchildren, always being engaged in their activities, even from afar, being a moral compass and lovingly “fixing up” all their needs. Her grandchildren include by age Jasen White, Chance Lee, Jacob Messer, Trevor Messer, Megan Maloney, Tracy Ashmore, Jackie Garrison and Laura Lee Filson. She also celebrated the arrival of each of her 10 great grandkids.

Lee was loved by many friends! They appreciated her quick wit, her feisty sense of humor, and her gift of taking life in stride. Her best and longest friend is Jerry DeMarco! He and mom danced—one of her favorite activities—their way through almost a decade of polkas, waltzes and doting on each other. He is our hero! Jerry added so much to her life as Parkinson’s took its toll!

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



