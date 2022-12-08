Obituary: Elijah DeWolfe Brown

Elijah DeWolfe Brown was born August 30, 2022, to Quentin Brown and Marlene Blackman, and passed away on December 4, 2022.

He loved being loved by his sister Aiyanna. He had the cutest little smile and chubby cheeks. He was adored by his Grandmas Chari Littledog and Toni Matt.

His favorite thing to do was have a full bottle of milk and lay on his mother’s chest. He was definitely a Daddy’s boy. He leaves behind his two favorite older cousins, Lily and Rosa, who adored him and loved tremendously.

