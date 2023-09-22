Obituary: Elizabeth Devine

Elizabeth Ann Devine of Great Falls passed away 3 days shy of her 97th Birthday on September 15, 2023. Elizabeth was born in Denison, Iowa on September 19,1926 to parents Dr. Charles F. and Agnes Reilly Little.

The family moved to Great Falls when she was 7 years old. Elizabeth “Ebby” attended local schools and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1945 where she studied art under Sister Raphael. She attended the University of Montana for one year and returned to Great Falls in 1946 to marry Great Falls native and Navy Seaman Jack Devine at St. Ann’s Cathedral in 1946. They spent 2 years stationed in Coronado, California before returning to Great Falls where Jack rejoined Devine & Asselstine Inc.

Elizabeth and Jack cherished their lives together and enjoyed raising their seven children. She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. She participated in civic organizations including the Junior League of Great Falls and she was a member of the Meadowlark Country Club. She enjoyed her time in Helena when her husband Jack served in the Montana Legislature. They spent many winters in Palm Desert with many dear friends.

Elizabeth is survived by children, Dan (Cheryl) Devine of Great Falls, MT, Tim (Marlaine) Devine of Idaho Falls, ID, Shaun Devine of Great Falls, MT, Kevin (Ramona) Devine of Great Falls, MT, Padraic Devine of Mercer Island, WA and Barry Devine of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Rosemary Schaefer of Milwaukee, WI, Patricia Hall of Seattle, WA and Margaret Thomas of Morgan Hill, CA; grandchildren, Reilly (Jessica) Devine, Quinn (Kory) Schmiegel, Collin (Destiny) Devine, Matthew Devine, Joe Fronk, Charlie Devine, Kelly Devine and Liam Devine; great-grandchildren, Blakeley and Jack Devine, Maddon, Carter and Harlow Schmiegel and Dax Devine. She also had 17 nieces and nephews.

