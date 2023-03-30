Obituary: Elizabeth “Dolores” Brower

Elizabeth “Dolores” Brower passed away in her Great Falls home on March 15, 2023, due to heart failure. Dolores was born to Roberta and Art Newberry in Oklahoma on May 5, 1936. She attended school in Sunol and Pleasanton, California.

Dolores married Donald Pierce in 1954. They had 7 children in the span of 11 years, Debbie, Keith, Ronnie, Russell, Mark, Artie, and Kay. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1965.

A man named Jesse Brower (Angels Camp, CA) just happened to come along and discovered a beautiful lady with a bunch of hungry kids living way out in the boonies in the foothills of central California. They fell in love and were married in 1966. Jesse had 3 children of his own, Linda, Daryl, and Rhonda.

Her home was filled pictures, paintings, and prints of her affections: family, faith, nature, cowboys, animals, Presidents, and horse racing.

