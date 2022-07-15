Obituary: Elizabeth “Liz” Denny McGee

Elizabeth “Liz” Denny McGee died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, of natural causes. Liz was born on March 29, 1935, to George Denny and Open Eyes (Little Bear) Denny. She attended cooking school and that was her profession for many years. Liz also loved collecting all types of items as well as watching her TV shows.

In later years she enjoyed working for the RSVP program as an aide at Longfellow school. She would call it “The grandma program.” She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother known to all the kids as “The great Mamu.”