Obituary: Elizabeth Mable (Basta) Hockmuth

Elizabeth Mable (Basta) Hockmuth was born on January 17, 1991. Liz earned her certificate in medical assistance at Montana State University. While attending MSU she met the love of her life, Daniel Hockmuth, whom she married. The two moved to Portland, ME and later to North Conway, NH. She started her family while she attended the University of Southern Maine earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Upon graduation, her huge heart drew her to her most recent job as an Oncology Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital, New Hampshire.

Liz loved being a mother and she always put her children and her family first. She shared her creativity and love for nature with her children through the activities and adventures she planned for them every day. She was a dedicated wife. Daniel and she loved to adventure in the mountains of Montana and the beauty of New England.

Liz is survived by her husband, Daniel Hockmuth; their two beautiful children, Hunter 4 ½ and Maeve 10 months; parents, Marty and Deb Basta; sisters, Sarah (Drew) Basta, Mary (Nic) Bishop, and Molly (DJ) Basta; the entire Hockmuth-Bugbee family; and the hundreds of people whose lives she touched throughout her life.