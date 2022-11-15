Obituary: Elizabeth Porch Paul

The surviving Paul kids want to announce the passing of our mother, Joanna Elizabeth Porch Paul, on the 9th of November 2022.

She lived a good long life of 91 years being a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and a friend to many.

A graduate of Great Falls High School in 1949, she was involved in PTA and local elections and helped raise several grandchildren. We wish to thank her for mothering, discipling and loving us into adulthood.

Mark, Chris, Jeffrey, Susan, Robert, Todd, 11 grandchildren, 22 greats and 3 great-greats.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

