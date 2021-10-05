Obituary: Elke F. Conklin

Elke F. Conklin, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Elke was born in Germany in 1935. She lived an incredibly difficult life growing up in Nazi Germany. She came to the United States at the age of 16 with her sister, Ellen. They didn’t know any English.

She was pregnant at 17 and married her first husband. After her 4 children were born in less than 5 years, the family left Michigan to go to Springfield, MO. She attended CBI, a Christian institute with her husband. She got her naturalization certificate in October of 1963. Her faith in God continued to grow even when her marriage ended in about 1966.