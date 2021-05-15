Obituary: Elsie Mae (McDonell) Agee

Elsie Mae Agee, 95, formerly of Choteau, died May 10, 2021 in Fairfield. Elsie was born on February 12, 1926 in Kellogg, Idaho and moved to the homestead up the Belleview west of Choteau, Montana in 1927. On September 12, 1951 Elsie married the love of her life, Harry Agee. They eloped to Havre, Montana and called a couple of folks from the street to be witnesses at the Justice of the Peace. They lived in a little house a block from her folks until 1953 and then moved to their new house in Agawam next to his folks on the farm.

For 55 years Elsie and Harry lived on the farm and then moved to an apartment in Choteau. They moved to Front Range Assisted Living in November 2013. That was her home for seven years and she could not have had better and more loving care.

Elsie was a homemaker and farmwife. For many years she sold eggs in Choteau and used the extra money to buy things for the house such as a sewing machine, washer and dryer, refrigerator, freezer and many others. She grew beautiful flowers and planted a vegetable garden every year. In the late summer you would find her canning peaches, pears, cherries, plums, pickled beets, dill pickles and bread and butter pickles.

She learned to bowl when A & K Lanes was built in Choteau in 1958 with a couple of neighbors, Kay Zier and Helen Rice. Adding a few more members they bowled on a Monday afternoon team for the next 50 years. Elsie loved to fish in the Teton River, Dupuyer Creek, Nilon Reservoir and even ice fishing at Arod Lakes. Her and Dad went fishing in the Pacific Ocean and she caught the biggest fish!