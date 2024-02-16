Obituary: Elvina Kaye Sollid

Elvina Kay Sollid was born in Conrad on May 11, 1959. Elvina was born very special with Down syndrome. Elvina loved hamburgers, coffee, and especially her pop. She loved music, and her favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me.”

She went to Easter Seals through most of her life. In her early years, she stayed with Jim and Flonnie Johnson so she could continue to go.

As she got older, she lived in various group homes around Great Falls and finally the Ivy. Everyone in the group homes referred to Elvina as “Grandma” because she was always concerned and always made sure everyone was taken care of.

She is survived by her sister, Lynda (Stewart) Gary; brother, Norman (Carol); 4 nieces; 4 nephews; and 17 grand nieces and nephews.

