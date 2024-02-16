Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Elvina Kaye Sollid

May 11, 1959 - February 13, 2024
Elvina Kaye Sollid May 11, 1959 - February 13, 2024
Family Photo
<b>Elvina Kaye Sollid</b><br/><b>May 11, 1959&nbsp;-&nbsp;February 13, 2024</b>
Elvina Kaye Sollid May 11, 1959 - February 13, 2024
Posted at 2:32 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 16:32:48-05

Elvina Kay Sollid was born in Conrad on May 11, 1959. Elvina was born very special with Down syndrome. Elvina loved hamburgers, coffee, and especially her pop. She loved music, and her favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me.”

She went to Easter Seals through most of her life. In her early years, she stayed with Jim and Flonnie Johnson so she could continue to go.

As she got older, she lived in various group homes around Great Falls and finally the Ivy. Everyone in the group homes referred to Elvina as “Grandma” because she was always concerned and always made sure everyone was taken care of.

She is survived by her sister, Lynda (Stewart) Gary; brother, Norman (Carol); 4 nieces; 4 nephews; and 17 grand nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App