Obituary: Emma Jean Evans

Emma Jean Evans passed away from natural causes on October 2, 2022, at Benefis Hospital. Jean, or Emma Jean for some, was born in Alton, Illinois on September 9, 1929, to Fred and Addie Mans. After high school, she worked at a dairy until her marriage to Robert W. Clarke, followed by moves to other states for her husband’s college and graduate studies. During this time, they welcomed daughters Carrie, Erin and Shannon.

Following her marriage to Lionel F. Evans in 1979, she relocated to London, England. Jean spent many happy years in his company, with his children David and Frances and with numerous friends. She enjoyed extensive traveling all over the world and had countless adventures.

After Leo’s death, Jean moved to Montana in 2004. Her time in Great Falls was another satisfying chapter with close relationships at church, as a volunteer at Benefis and continued travel with friends and family to exciting places. She gave and received the gift of lifelong friendships everywhere she lived. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

