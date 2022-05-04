Obituary: Emma Marie Braun

Emma Marie Braun, 92, passed away May 2, 2022, from bone cancer. Emma was born in Chinook, MT on June 24, 1929. She was raised and later adopted by her maternal grandparents following the death of her mother shortly after childbirth.

She attended Montana State College in Bozeman, but marriage to Robert E. Braun seemed more important! They farmed near Loma, MT, and were married for 60 years. To this marriage, 3 children were born: Leslie (Tim St. Claire), Steven Michael, and Kelly (Ren Obrigewitch).

Emma and Robert traveled the world in their later years. Emma was very talented artistically and was very good at crafts and oil painting. Her curious mind also contributed to her love of reading, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, horseback riding, following the stock market, etc.