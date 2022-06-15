Obituary: Erec R. Lindberg

Erec R. Lindberg, 69, of Medford, Oregon peacefully passed away on June 6, 2022, due to complications from the carcinoid cancer he lived with for over a decade.

Erec (aka Dean) was born on August 12, 1952, in Helena, Montana. He was raised on the farm his grandparents settled on in Simms, Montana, spent many years in New York when he owned a successful celebrity catering service and enjoyed the last seven years of his life as a motivational author and professional life coach while residing in Southern Oregon. His extraordinary life is best understood through reading the book he authored, “Your Brilliant Inner Whisper - Discover why your Inner Voice is your greatest asset.” Every chapter shares an entertaining story from his unique life and reflects his life’s purpose to share how your inner voice is your greatest asset.

Erec was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert S. Lindberg and Dolores M. Lindberg and his brother Mark Lindberg. He is survived by his sister Julie Lindberg Petersen (Ron), niece Solveig Petersen King (Robert) and their children Graysen and Annika King, nephew Thor Petersen (Stephanie), sister-in-law Nancy Lindberg, nephews Matt Lindberg and Luke Lindberg (Cassidy) and their children Lowmen and Levitt Lindberg, brother Ron Watson (Colleen), and sisters Monica and Gretchen. He is also survived by so many close friends.