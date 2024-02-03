Obituary: Eric Joseph Hrubes

Eric Joseph Hrubes passed away January 12, 2024 at his home in Lewistown, Montana. Born April 14, 1976 in Lewistown, he was the eldest son of Ronald and Irene Hrubes. He attended Garfield School, Lewistown Jr. High, and Fergus High School where he excelled in football and graduated. He was a Lewistown Redbirds player and an avid fisherman and hunter. He attended one year of college at Dawson Jr. College.

College was not Eric's "cup of tea" and he went to work for a Montana company doing cathodic protection for oil and gas pipelines in the western United States. He led his crew from St. Louis to Seattle; Arizona to Canada, before returning to Montana. Eric then worked construction out of Columbus, Montana for a few years before coming home to Lewistown in 2012. At home, Eric ran Hrubes' Construction doing repair and odd jobs around the area.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Irene Hrubes of Lewistown, brothers Jonathan (Katie) Hrubes and Daniel (Nicole Gar) Hrubes, sister Irene (Brandon) Beriault, grandmother Irene Dixon of Great Falls, nephews, Japheth Beriault, Korbin Hrubes, Kash Hrubes, Daniel Hrubes; nieces Katriena Hrubes, Elizabella Hrubes all of Lewistown, several uncles, aunts, and cousins in Montana, Colorado, and Washington.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, James and Esther Hrubes of Glendive, Leroy Wm (Bill) Dixon of Great Falls, uncles Jim Hrubes and Bill Dixon.

Eric was talented, fair, hard working, helpful, and on occasion had a "million dollar" smile. He enjoyed being with his nieces and nephews and seldom missed their birthday parties or other family gatherings. He will be greatly missed by many. Memorials may be given in Eric's name to Suicide Prevention or Mental Health assistance programs. A memorial is scheduled this spring sometime.

