Obituary: Eric L. Gilmour

Eric L. Gilmour passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 58. Eric was born in August of 1963 in Great Falls, Montana to Herbert and Carole (Marquis) Gilmour.

Eric graduated from Great Falls High School class of 1981. He received his bachelor’s degree while residing in California where he later worked in Social Services and for Coe's Orchid Acres. He returned to Great Falls in 2000.

Eric was an exceptional gardener and enjoyed spending his days alongside his mother tending to her many house plants, vegetable beds, and flower gardens. Eric was fond of many types of art and spent his time creating stained glass, collecting pottery, and cultivating a unique collection all his own.