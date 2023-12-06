Obituary: Eric "Ric" Andrew Hamilton

Eric “Ric” Andrew Hamilton, 72, left this world to be reunited with the love of his life on November 5, 2023. Ric was born on March 8, 1951, to Robert and Dorothy Hamilton in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio. He graduated high school and joined the U.S. Coast Guard.

After leaving the Coast Guard, Ric held a variety of jobs, from which he entertained his friends and family with stories for his whole life. He worked as a ranch hand in Kaycee, WY, with Chris LeDoux’s brother; as a professor at University of Montana Western in Dillon; as a principal at Heart Butte High School; and as a civilian leader for the Air Force. He retired as Deputy Director of the Force Support Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Upon retirement, he planned to spend many years enjoying every day with the love of his life, Tracey Palombi. The two of them were a remarkable couple, and they truly lived life to the fullest when together. They loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking together. Unfortunately, Tracey was taken too soon, which left Ric with a broken heart that would never quite heal.

Ric is survived by his brother, Jon Hamilton and numerous cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

