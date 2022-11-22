Obituary: Erma Y. Klatt

Erma Y. Klatt went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 21, 2022. Erma was born to Fay and Marjorie Rouke Provo on May 20, 1928, in Ilwaco, WA.

She attended schools in Portland, OR and married Ralph Klatt in December 1944. They then moved to Montana, became farmers, and had three sons.

She is survived by her son, Randy Klatt and his wife Carol; three grandchildren, Michelle Murray, Curtis Klatt, and Jason Klatt. She also has four great-grandchildren. She was proud of being a foster grandparent to many children in the Billings public schools and working at the Ronald McDonald house in Billings.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.


