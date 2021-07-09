Obituary: Ernest "Ernie" Sanford Rutherford

Ernest “Ernie” Sanford Rutherford Jr., of Great Falls passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born January 20, 1927 in Great Falls, MT, to Leota (Scrivens) and Ernest Rutherford, Sr. He attended elementary and junior high school at Franklin School on the westside of Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1945. Ernest and Audrey Calvert were married on March 21, 1951, in Great Falls, spending their first years in Seattle, WA during the Korean War.

Ernie joined the Navy in January 1945, serving in the Pacific aboard the USS Hollandia CVE97, and USS Piedmont AD-17. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. After his discharge in 1948, Ernie went back to work for the Post Office, later transferring to US Customs Service in 1969, where he was stationed at Black Eagle Raposal. He transferred to the Port of Raymond near Plentywood, MT, and then the Port of Roosville near Eureka, MT, retiring in 1981.