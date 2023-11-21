Obituary: Ernie Habets

Ernie Habets passed away on November 14, 2023, after a short hospital stay, but a long battle with cancer. Ernie was born Ernest Clarence Habets, August 17, 1942 in Conrad, Montana. At two years old, he came to live with his parents, Joe and Ceil Habets. Ernie attended school in Shelby and graduated in 1961.

A short time out of high school, he enlisted in the army and served three years. After the military, he spent a short time in Oregon, working in a factory. Soon he returned home to Conrad, working various jobs in the area, including parts man at the local John Deere Implement.

It was during this time, that he met the love of his life, Shirley Denzer. She was waitressing at her brothers Restaurant, The Keg. They joke that he frequented the place so often, that he had his own beer mug with his name on it, and may be the sole reason the place stayed in business that winter.

Ernie and Shirley were married on September 17, 1966. They lived in a small trailer in Conrad where Ernie continued to work. Soon after, they moved to and worked for several different ranches in the area. They were able to own and run a small herd of cows.

Ernie & Shirley purchased the farm from Ernie’s parents, Joe & Ceil, in 1973. They took the operation and expanded with more lease land and bigger equipment. Through the years, they shifted the emphasis from grain growing to Ernie’s passion - cattle and hay production.

He is survived by his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Lindsey, grandson Hayden, and granddaughters Hadley and Aubrey. He is also survived by sister Sheila Fleming, niece Kelli (Donny) Schroeder & sons Ethan, Kyle and Kole, and nephew Health Plagmann, all of Tulsa OK; niece Kristi (Chris) Brislawn & son Reilly of Santa Fe, NM; and nephew John (Lori) Denzer of North Carolina. He leaves behind many other relatives and good friends.

