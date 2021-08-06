Obituary: Ernie J. Gallegos

Ernie J. Gallegos, proud father and husband, avid bowler that had a 300 game, golfer and softballer who loved to grow flowers, passed away from post-vaccination Covid-19 on July 31, 2021. Ernie was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on March 12, 1941. He grew up in Colorado Springs, graduating from Colorado Springs High School in 1959.

He joined the United States Air Force and was posted at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He married Rosella (Zedda) Rice of Great Falls in November 1962, and they were together for nearly 60 years. The Rice family appreciates his tolerance of their curious ways for so many years and his humorous one-liners (“You got that right”).