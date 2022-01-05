Watch
Obituary: Esther Irene Allen

August 10, 1932 - December 30, 2021
Family Photo
Esther Irene Allen, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Peace Hospice following her battle with Parkinson’s. Esther was born in Lebanon, IL on August 10, 1932, to Marion and Ada (May) Catron.

On May 1, 1952, Esther married Birdette Allen, and they had three children during their travels as a military family. They were stationed at Malmstrom AFB in 1968, and when they retired in 1976, they decided to call Great Falls their permanent home.

Esther enjoyed gardening, and when she could no longer do that, she loved doing word and jigsaw puzzles in her spare time. She liked to hear how her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing in sports and school.

