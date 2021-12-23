Obituary: Esther Louise Holzheimer (Lundin)

Esther Louise (Lundin) Holzheimer, 91, passed away on December 21, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. She was born to Oliver and Mabel (Hunter) Lundin on January 20, 1930, in Great Falls MT. Growing up in Great Falls, she loved to tap dance and play the piano. During her high school years, Esther’s parents moved to Lincoln. So, she ended up living with the Fiedens, who were close friends of the family.

Esther married George Holzheimer in January of 1948. Together, they raised four children. The family spent many weekends at their cabins in Lincoln and Monarch. Lots of hours were spent fishing in the summer, and hunting or snowmobiling in the winter. After all her children were finally in school, Esther went to work for the Sogard Insurance Agency, and then Traveler’s Insurance where she later retired in 1985.

Esther was a great cook and loved to bake. She learned the art of cake decorating and went on to make numerous wedding and birthday cakes for family and friends. After her retirement, she took up quilting and made each family member their own special quilt. Esther also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, George (Gail) Holzheimer Jr., Susan Tonne (Holzheimer), and Marcee (Will Ditto) Mizenko (Holzheimer); daughter-in-law, Colleen Holzheimer; grandchildren, Heather (Randy) Burcham, Heidi (Mark Taylor) Wadsworth, Lisa (Tucker) Tuss, Brett (Jill) Tonne, Michael Mizenko, Nicole (Joe) Luckman, Shana (Ryan) Nisbet, Jill (David) Roberts, and Julie (George) Perisot; as well as her 16 great-grandchildren.