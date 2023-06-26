Obituary: Ethan Stott

Ethan Alexander Stott passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2023. Ethan was born on a military base in Heidelberg, Germany on April 24, 1992 to parents Karl and Dana Stott. The family also lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia for a few years before moving to Fairfield, Montana in 1996 Brittany.

Ethan attended Fairfield Elementary and High Schools through the 9th grade after which he was home schooled for grades 10 through 12 due to health reasons.

Ethan worked at R&L Eagle Grocery in Fairfield part time.

Ethan was a kind person with a good sense of humor; he had a brilliant mind. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Ethan is survived by his parents, Karl and Dana Stott; sister Brittany Flogus (Chris); grandparents Kent and Mickey Stott and Alton and Marilyn Fritz.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



