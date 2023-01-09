Obituary: Etta Jean (Hightower) Closs

Etta Jean (Hightower) Closs of Belt, 72 years old, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Etta was born on February 12, 1950, in Valdosta, Georgia to William and Ruth (Niesmith) Hightower.

After high school she attended two years of college before becoming an interior designer. She loved making silk or dry flower arrangements and small craft items.

When Etta married Arthur Closs, he added a wife and daughter and together they had a son. Etta is survived by her husband, Arthur; daughter, Diana Zuniga; son, Joshua; brother, James; and five grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

