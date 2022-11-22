Obituary: Eugene Clifford Carnahan

On November 20, 2022, Eugene Clifford Carnahan “Gene,” a beloved husband, father, grandparent, family member, and friend, passed away at the age of 88 years old. Gene was born to Emily and Fredrick Carnahan near Malta, MT.

He lived and worked in Great Falls most of his adult life as a tow truck operator and businessman. He was embedded into the Great Falls community and well-respected as a first responder by local police, fire, and emergency services. His services included towing road service, and vehicle repair. He worked well into his 80s having retired two years ago. He was always there when needed most and could be counted upon as a man of his word.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; children, Rick (Sue) Carnahan of Great Falls, Crystal (Mike) Brown of Lakewood, CO, Scott (Gayle) Carnahan, and Starlet (Tom) Saeman of Hockinson, WA; 16 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren; and thousands of friends. He was preceded in death by his children’s mother, Thelma Carnahan, his beloved wife for nearly 40 years. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

