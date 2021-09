Eugene “Gene” Stephens, 87, passed away on September 9, 2021. Gene was born on July 12, 1934, in Hazen, ND to Joyce and Emery Stephens.

He is survived by son, Zane (Renae) Stephens of Kalispell, MT; daughters, Kay (Mike) Phipps of Omaha, NE, Kim Reuter of Great Falls, MT, and Robin McGurran of Great Falls, MT; and sister, Betty Morgan of Bismarck, ND.