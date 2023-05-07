Obituary: Eugene Lamb

Eugene Lamb passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Eugene Claude Lamb Jr. was born in Great Falls, Montana on June 4, 1957. Gene grew up in Great Falls, where he attended CMR high school, graduating in 1975. He had his first-born son, Christopher Eugene Lamb, the same year with Barbara Erickson.

Gene left Montana in ’79-’80 and ventured down to Austin, Texas where he hoped to meet his birth father. He learned that his father, Eugene Lamb Sr., ran a used car lot in the area. While there, Gene continued his career in construction. He would do this work for many years, aiding many different companies in their expeditions. He was always proud of what he created.

While down in Austin, Gene went to a place known as Mother Earth on July 31, 1981. That day, he met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with, Melynda White, and that day was deemed their anniversary date. They had three children in the years to follow: Gregory Sean, Matthew Kyle (Shaylee), and one daughter, Alishia Marie (Todd) Kirby. Gene was blessed with two grandsons, Dallas and Austin, and three granddaughters, Opal, Odette, and Piper.

Gene held many different positions over the years: construction worker, cement finisher, dispatcher, Diamond Cab taxi driver, but nothing could top dad or grandpa. Gene loved his family with all his heart. His grandchildren were the world to him. He loved to cook them spaghetti, and the grandkids would always clean the plate. Gene’s cooking was like no other, most notably his fajitas and BBQ. He was a very social person, taking every opportunity to tell a good story. One of Gene’s favorite pass times was to sit at the casino playing Keno.

When he passed over the rainbow bridge, he was met by his dogs, Geyser, Apollo, and Eugenius, and his cats, Blue-Eyes, Snoozer, and Grey Boy, along with a couple of bunnies. He loved all types of animals and they all loved Gene. He was also an avid fan of nature. Seeing Mother Natures wonderful creations was calming to him, and he embraced it with frequent fishing and camping trips.

He is survived by his wife, Melynda White-Lamb; his sons, Christopher, Gregory, and Matthew; his daughter, Alishia; his brothers, John Lamb and Michael Lamb; his sisters, Deann Lamb and Debbie Waters; his two grandsons, Dallas and Austin; and his three granddaughters, Opal, Odette, and Piper.

