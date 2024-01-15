Obituary: Eugene M. Peters

Eugene M. Peters, born in Stanford, MT on April 5, 1925, passed away on January 3, 2024, of natural causes at the age of 98.

Like so many other young men, Eugene joined the Army in early 1944 and served with the 82nd Airborne in the European theater of war. After the war, Eugene lived in Montana, enjoying the outdoor life, along with his bride.

In 1968, he purchased a farm on the Fairfield Bench where he lived until 2011. In 2018, he moved to Billings, MT where he passed away.

He is survived by sons, Raymond and Alan Peters; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.