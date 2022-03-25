Obituary: Eugene Robert Suek

Eugene “Gene” Robert Suek, 85, left this world, his family and his friends on March 22, 2022, to be with Jesus. Gene was born on July 26, 1936, in Great Falls to Henry and Caroline Suek.

As a young man, Gene delivered newspapers and worked at Safeway until going to work on the family farm. Being skilled with his hands, he bought and refurbished a black Mercury. He sold the car and, along with earnings from Safeway, bought a brand new 1956 Ford Crown Victoria, which he used to court his future bride, Joy Hassler. The two married in November 1957 and spent the next 64 years by each other’s side. They had two sons, Larry and Donny.

While working at the farm, Gene was active with the Sheriff’s Posse Search & Rescue Team, rode with other team members in the Calgary Stampede Parade and played polo in many O-Mok-See events.

Gene and Joy spent 27 years farming out on the Bootlegger Trail and raised award-winning Angus cattle. In 1984, they moved to Great Falls for a handful of years. Gene worked at the Great Falls Municipal Golf Course in the summer.