Obituary: Eunice Luetta (Jacobs) Eckhart

Eunice Luetta (Jacobs) Eckhart was born on November 5, 1923, on the family homestead north of Vida, Montana, to Leonard and Luetta Jacobs. Her mother, Luetta, died 15 days after her birth from complications.

On October 11, 1944, she met a young sailor, Elmer A. Eckhart on a blind date in Minneapolis, MN. They were married on October 28, 1944, for 44 ½ years when he returned to the Lord. During their marriage they were stationed on both coasts and retired in Great Falls, MT.

Eunice went back to school and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) license. She worked at Columbus Hospital for several years. After her retirement from the hospital, she was employed at the Montana Deaf and Blind School. She was also a JAFRA Consultant and enjoyed the adventure meeting many new friends.

Eunice is survived by her sons, Willard (Sandra), Richard (RaeAnn) of Helena, Bruce (Nancy) of TX; daughter, Mary (Scott) of Great Falls; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren with number 20 expected in January of 2023. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

