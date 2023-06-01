Obituary: Eva Mae (Wilson) Hendrickson

Eva Mae Hendrickson passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones May 27th, 2023. Eva was born in Havre, Montana to Theodore ”Ted” Roosevelt Wilson and Mary Ann “Molly” Leedy Reynolds Wilson on March 19th, 1933. She was raised on the Long X Ranch, Larb Hills 60 miles south of Malta, later moving to Malta for schooling.

While in high school in Malta, Eva met Russell Alfred Hendrickson. The two went on to pursue their careers after high school with her starting a career in nursing in Havre and Russell enlisting in the Navy. Russell and Eva later reconnected after he served his term in the Korean War, eventually marrying May 19th, 1956 in Malta.

After a career of over 40 years as a registered nurse, and moving from Gildford to Hinsdale, she enjoyed helping and serving those around her in varying capacity. Following the retirement of her husband in 1984 from Hinsdale, they moved to the Hendrickson Farm south of Malta. Their time spent at the farm was short-lived, as they moved to Great Falls in 1985. Eva would continue to reside in Great Falls until her passing.

Eva enjoyed participating in local activities and clubs in Great Falls where she formed lasting friendships, especially the Red Hats, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, and the Unit 408 Duplicate Bridge Club. She also served on the City-County Health Board. Cooking, baking and gardening were among her passions as well. She was a lover of wildlife and the family pets.

Her lineage includes her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Teddi Copenhaver (Russell Copenhaver) of Glasgow, Marissa Frye (Jeremy Frye), (great-grandchildren) Ethan and Kaleb Frye. Scott Copenhaver (Lacey Copenhaver), (great-grandchildren) Vernon, Wayon, Milli, Nolan and Murphy Copenhaver. Mark Hendrickson (Maggie Hendrickson) of Vancouver, Wash. (grandchildren) Molly, Mati and Marcus Hendrickson. Terri Madison (Rod Madison) of Great Falls; (grandchildren) Lindsey Wyatt (Will Wyatt).

