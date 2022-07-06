Obituary: Eva Marie Crowell

Eva Marie Crowell passed away at home on June 29th, 2022. Eva was born on June 11th, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA and adopted to Billie Frandsen and Eva Stroup later in life.

She married Robert Denton and the couple adopted their son Forrest in 1997.

Eva worked as an LPN and was also known for being a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed her art when she was not working.

She is survived by her son Forrest Denton; sister Joanne Caudle; special friends Dave and Connie; stepdaughters Debbie and Amanda Denton; as well as several nieces and nephews.