Obituary: Eva Pearl (Stroup) Frandsen

1933 - 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 27, 2021
Eva Pearl (Stroup) Frandsen, 88, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021. Born on September 19, 1933, Eva was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all.

Eva (mom) lived a long life filled with joys and sorrows (as we all do) but her love and kindness never wavered. She looked for the good in everyone, it did not matter if you were a King or Pauper. Her language was love and kindness, her gentle nature and nurture went unmatched. She knew that her rewards were in the arms of God, where she now rests in His eternal love. At the age of 88, Eva was the matriarch of our family.

