Obituary: Evan Keith Nelson

Evan Keith Nelson, 66, passed away April 13, 2021, due to complications from surgery. Evan was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on June 7, 1954, to Dorothy and Preston Nelson. He graduated from Great Falls High in 1973. He did attend some college, but he was best at being a “jack of all trades.” He was always a very hard worker.

He worked many years as a Chimney Sweep and worked in the heating and cooling business. Evan also enjoyed working at the roller skating rink for many years.