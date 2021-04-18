Watch
Obituary: Evan Keith Nelson

June 7, 1954 - April 13, 2021
FAMILY PHOTO
Evan Keith Nelson
Evan Keith Nelson, 66, passed away April 13, 2021, due to complications from surgery. Evan was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on June 7, 1954, to Dorothy and Preston Nelson. He graduated from Great Falls High in 1973. He did attend some college, but he was best at being a “jack of all trades.” He was always a very hard worker.

He worked many years as a Chimney Sweep and worked in the heating and cooling business. Evan also enjoyed working at the roller skating rink for many years.

He enjoyed bike riding, roller skating, camping, building, woodworking, and putzing in the garage. Evan was happiest around his family. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Evan is remembered for his big heart and his willingness to help others. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

