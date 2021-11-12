Obituary: Evelyn Bender

Evelyn Bender passed away on October 12, 2021 in Castaic, CA with both her daughters by her side. She was 101 years old. Evelyn was born in Irvine, Alberta, Canada to Elizabeth and August Wonnenberg. She grew up on the family farm in Woolchester, Alberta with her parents and six siblings. Her two younger brothers, Fred and Clarence, reside in British Columbia, Canada today.

After leaving home at the age of 21, Evelyn moved to Medicine Hat, Alberta where she met her future husband, Elington Bender. Elington was an American citizen from Harvey, ND, living with his family in Alberta. They married on September 10, 1944 and moved to Great Falls in 1945. Evelyn became a naturalized US citizen in 1952.

Evelyn was a housewife for most of her married life but went to work at the Cascade Convalescent Hospital as a nurse’s aide in 1966 to put her daughters through college. She retired from there in 1982.