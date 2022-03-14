Obituary: Evelyn D Diane Pfeifle Pearsall

Evelyn Diane Pfeifle Pearsall, 76, from Great Falls, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, due to a lengthy illness. Evelyn was born on December 19, 1945, in Great Falls to Adeline Pfeifle Wilson. She grew up on the “Westside” and lived on the same block her ENTIRE Life. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964, and then married the love of her life, Albert Pearsall. They started dating when they were 13 years old and have been married for 57 years.

Albert and Evelyn were blessed with three children, Terry, Jennifer, and Stacie. Evelyn worked and loved being a waitress at the Polar Bear Café, Van Spykes, and Pam’s Friendly Diner, loving every minute of chatting with her “regulars.” In her free time, Evelyn was also a bowling coach for the youth bowlers in Great Falls and in 2007, was inducted into the Great Falls City Hall of Fame. She also enjoyed following her grandkids in all school and sporting events, she never missed a single event.

Most recently you could catch Albert and Evelyn taking long drives around the city on a nightly basis (sometimes being caught on camera and accused of stalking). The thing Evelyn loved most was getting together with friends and family playing cards or dominoes.