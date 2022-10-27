Watch Now
Obituary: Evelyn Louise (Pospisil) Vogl

Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 27, 2022
Evelyn Louise (Pospisil) Vogl was born December 8, 1932, in Roy, Montana, and passed away October 25, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana.

In 1954 she graduated in Denton, Montana. After graduation she attended nursing school in Lewistown, MT to become an LPN. She finished her nursing education at MSU Northern achieving a bachelor’s degree in RN.

In her early years, Evelyn enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. Later she enjoyed collecting antiques and attending rodeos with Elmer, all while gardening, having over 100 potted flowers, and watching Western movies.

