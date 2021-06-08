Obituary: Evelyn Marie (Charters) Featherston

Evelyn Marie Featherston passed away on June 5, 2021 in Great Falls MT. She was 89 years old. Evelyn was born on June 11, 1931 in Ft. Benton, MT to Elmer Stanley Charters and Ida Houtz Charters. She graduated from Ft. Benton High School and attended the Business School at Montana State College.

She worked for 25 years at DA Davidson and Co. Evelyn had 5 sons with Donald Leroy Stotts. Evelyn was married to Walter G. Featherston on January 22, 1983 and enjoyed a blessed union of 36 years.Evelyn had a great devotion to family, raising 5 boys and joining a new, additional family with Walt, as she approached retirement. She loved the years she spent traveling the US and beyond with Walt, visiting 48 states and taking 7 cruises with Walt. She loved reading, music, dancing and learning new things.