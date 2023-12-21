Obituary: Evelyn Marie Fatz

Evelyn M. Fatz, daughter of John Stanley Smovir and Mary Ann Schmidt, went home to be with her Lord on December 16, 2023 after a three year struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Evelyn was born in Great Falls, Montana and grew up in the Vaughn/Simms area.

As a young woman, she was as an administrative assistant in the Foreign Services for the U.S. government, where she spent time in Russia and locations throughout Africa. On November 9, 1968, she married her beloved John “Jack” Fatz, whom she had known since their elementary school years. Together they operated a successful long-haul trucking company, where Evelyn did what she did best, running the business ends of things, and Jack followed his passion of being on the road, driving freighters. While Evelyn was integral in running the business, her true dedication was raising their two boys.

She was an avid gardener, growing flowers and food she loved to cook for her family. Her love of nature extended into the delicate care she provided for her backyard birds. Until she was no longer able, those birds knew without fail, they could rely on her to feed them. After raising her boys, she cherished spending quality time with her beautiful granddaughters.

She is survived by her sons, Casey (Eve) and Colton; brother, Stanley; and her three darling granddaughters, Jackie, Abby, and Scarlett.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

