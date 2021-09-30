Obituary: Evelyn O. (Morse) Brown

Evelyn O. (Morse) Brown, 81, after running the race and fighting the good fight, peacefully surrendered into the arms of Jesus, on September 26, 2021. Evelyn was born to Robert Preston and Bertha (Thedford) Morse on September 14, 1940, in Hazelhurst, MS.

She was an accomplished athlete, lettering in basketball and track before graduating from Hazelhurst High School. Following high school, she married Rufus Brown, Jr. They had five children and traveled to various states and Europe with the military before settling in Great Falls. They later divorced.

Evelyn began her working career as a switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone Company. She also worked as a seamstress in a factory, a custodian and then a cook at Malmstrom AFB Bowling Alley before enrolling in nursing school. She loved being a nurse and serving others on the orthopedic and surgical floors at Deaconess/Benefis for 32 years.