Obituary: Evelyn Rose Maphies

Evelyn Rose Maphies, 82, passed away peacefully in Great Falls, MT on March 12, 2023. Evelyn was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 24, 1940 to Harry and Vivian (Bowman) Boughton. Being raised in Raynesford, MT, Evelyn attended local schools, graduating from Belt Valley High School in 1958.

Living in the Great Falls area, Evelyn eventually met the love of her life, Sherman Maphies. The couple would go on to wed on January 9, 1977. They shared 43 years of marriage and 7 children together.

Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper, but her primary occupation and her pride and joy was being a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. Being an animal lover, Evelyn spent many years following her passion with horses, O-Mok-See, and barrel racing. She loved spending time with children, and after her retirement in 2003, Evelyn devoted her time to her “boy”, Dalton. They would spend hours browsing garage sales and shopping at Wal-Mart. Their favorite thing to do together was to watch old western shows.

She is survived by her sons Randy Ritter, Travis (Mary) Maphies, and Duane (Spark) Woltz; daughters Karen (Bob) White, Rose (Ed) Hancock, Stacey (Joel) Obresley, and daughter-in-law Maureen Maphies; brother Harry Robert Boughton; sisters Sandi and Carol Boughton; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; as well as her dear friends Cindy and Allyn Hill. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



