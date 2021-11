Everett Fraun “Fritz”Hedrick, 81, passed away on October 8, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana. He is survived by his son, Richard Hedrick; daughters, Paula Colello and Marchelle Hedrick; sisters, Vernelda Bumgarner, Alice Peterson, and Ginny Dye; and brothers, Larry Hedrick and Jerry Hedrick.

