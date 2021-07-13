Watch
Obituary: Farley Simpson

October 23, 1953 ~ June 22, 2021
Family Photo
Farley Simpson, 67, of Great Falls passed away on June 22, 2021. Farley was born on October 23, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Ruth Simpson Young. He was raised in Atlanta and graduated from C.L Harper High. After graduation he would go on to meet and then marry Sharon Jones Simpson. The two would remain married for 4 years, until her death.

Farley proudly served his country in the Army and then the Army National Guard. He would go on to leave Atlanta and move around the country while he looked for a place to call home. He would pass through Tacoma, WA where he worked as a counselor, Billings, MT, Cut Bank, MT and finally settled in Great Falls. He would make a home here and loved helping those in need at the Rescue Mission and spending time with his church family at Greater Faith, Church of the Open Door.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

