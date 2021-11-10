Obituary: Fay Wendell Lesmeister

Fay Lesmeister passed peacefully of natural causes at Peace Hospice on November 7, 2021. He was born July 29, 1939, to Inez and Wendalin Lesmeister and spent his youth on the family farm on the Fairfield Bench. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1957 and then attended Carroll College, MT; Pacific University, OR and graduated from Seattle Pacific, WA with his teaching degree.

Fay’s lifetime career in teaching started in Seattle, WA and during this time he married Glorine Brown in 1960 and was blessed with his 3 children David, Lori, and Scott. Fay returned to Great Falls, MT. He spent a year working for the Job Corps and then worked at Longfellow School, where he setup the Follow Through Program and served as Principal at Emerson School.

It was during this time he met and married his special love, Maryellen Johnson in 1973. They moved to their small ranch by Simms, where he served as Superintendent of Simms Schools.