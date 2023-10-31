Obituary: Faye A. Moss

Ardis “Faye” Mitchell Moss was born July 10, 1925, on a ranch near Landusky, Montana, to Vivian and Essie Mitchell. She peacefully passed away on October 27, 2023, at the age of 98.

Faye attended school in Landusky and Malta, where she graduated from Malta High School in 1943. In 1944, Faye and her sister, Kathryn moved to Rockford, Illinois and worked for the Burson Knitting Company. They moved back to Great Falls where they went to work at the East Air Base. After the East Air Base, she had several jobs before going to work for Yaw-Kinney Company for over 20 years. Then she became a full-time homemaker.

In 1972, Faye started a new chapter in her life when she married Kenneth Moss. Their love and companionship provided them with many wonderful memories during their time together, including memorable trips to various destinations. As the family historian, Faye took her camera with her everywhere and captured countless cherished moments of family and friends throughout her life. Faye’s legacy lives on through the memories she created with her family and friends.

Faye is survived by her husband; several nieces; nephews; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.


