Obituary: Flarine Melba (Kimmel) Spencer

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, we said goodbye to our dear sweet Flarine Melba Spencer, of Black Eagle. She passed away peacefully after 90 amazing years, filled with love, laughter and adventure. Born December 23, 1930 in Columbus, ND to Daniel and Inga Kimmel, Flarine was raised in both North Dakota and Montana.

She married Thomas A. Spencer on July 23, 1947 in Great Falls, where they would remain for the next 21 years raising their family. In 1968 the family moved to Alaska, where Flarine would find employment with Alaska Cleaners for the next 30 years. Thomas and Flarine returned to Montana in 2006, settling in Black Eagle and in 2007 celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.