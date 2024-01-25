Obituary: Florence Katherine Kolar Leet

Florence Katherine Kolar Leet passed away on January 21, 2024, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 102. She was born on April 16, 1921, to Albert and Rose Pavek Kolar, of Geyser, MT, the youngest of four children. She lived on the family ranch in the Little Belt Mountains and attended high school in Stanford, MT, then college at Northern Montana College in Havre, MT, where she met the man she would marry, Arthur Louis Leet.

They lived in Valier, MT and on the Kolar family ranch in Geyser, MT. When Louis began working in construction, they traveled and worked in various locations including Lordsburg, NM and Indianola, WA. They retired to Park City, MT and spent their winters in Nevada. They had five daughters, Judith, Linda, Nora, Jo Anne, and Michele.

Florence was an accomplished pianist, and with her brothers and father, they formed the Kolar Band. They enjoyed playing at country dances in the Geyser area. Florence was also a talented seamstress, making many of her children’s clothes. She enjoyed crafts, and later in life, she liked to watch professional baseball on television.

Florence was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for the Pondera County Canal and Reservoir Company in Valier and as a school bus driver in both Valier and Park City. She was living at Park Place Health Care Center at the time of her death.

She is survived by daughters, Judith Schill (Richard Dalson) and Linda Overby (Kirk) of Las Vegas, NV, Jo Anne Vinson (James) of Cascade, MT, and Michele Yeager (Gator Wedel) of Silesia, MT; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished.

